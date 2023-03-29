American Indian Symposium kicks off April 10

The annual Symposium on the American Indian will return for its 50th year at Northeastern State University starting on April 10.
This year’s theme is “Envisioning Indigenous Futurity,” which Sara Barnett, NSU Center for Tribal Studies Director, said offers time to reflect on the past, evaluate the present and look forward to the future with hope.
“Futurity is viewed by some as an integration of the past, present and future. This way of thinking regarding how our past influences the present, and subsequently, the present affects the future is not a new concept for Indigenous peoples,” Barnett said.
This theme will be discussed through lens of various disciplines, including history, cultural anthropology, leadership, Tribal sovereignty, research, sustainability and community development, and more.
Dr. Doug Kiel of the Oneida Nation, Dr. Miranda Belarde-Lewis, who is Zuni Pueblo/Tlingit, and Dr. Laura Harjo, who is Mvskoke, are this year’s keynote speakers. Barnett said the event received about 40 or so proposals, of which 36 have concurrent sessions with speakers from across the country.
Discussions, workshops, and demonstrations are scheduled all week long, even the return of an “old-school favorite” – a fashion show – on April 12. This special event is co-organized by Alissa Baker and Callie Chunestudy of the Cherokee Nation and Charlotte Wolfe of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and is meant to “celebrate Native beauty, skill, style, art, traditions, value, and diversity.”
Symposium will wrap up with an NSU Powwow on April 15.
NSU’s Symposium on the American Indian will take place from April 10-15. The full schedule of events is available at: nsuok.edu/symposium.
