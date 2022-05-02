SOCCER
Monday’s Games
Hilldale at Holland Hall (girls), 5 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson (girls), 6 p.m.
Wagoner at Cascia Hall (boys), 5 p.m.
Catoosa at Hilldale (boys), 5:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Metro Christian (boys), 8 p.m.
Thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 1:05 pm
91, Retired Manager at Ready Mix Concrete, passed 04/26/2022. Funeral Service:1 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home
82, medical billing clerk, passed Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Graveside service: 1PM, Monday, May 2, 2022 @ Haskell Cemetery, Haskell, Oklahoma Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
86, Buyer for Walmart, passed Saturday, March 5, 2022 Memorial service: 1PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
