 

 

SOCCER

Monday’s Games

Hilldale at Holland Hall (girls), 5 p.m.  

Wagoner at Fort Gibson (girls), 6 p.m.  

Wagoner at Cascia Hall (boys), 5 p.m.  

Catoosa at Hilldale (boys), 5:30 p.m. 

Fort Gibson at Metro Christian (boys),  8 p.m.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video