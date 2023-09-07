Extra safety precautions will be in place at Muskogee area athletic events after a deadly shooting during a football game at Choctaw High School.
A 16-year-old boy was killed and multiple others injured Aug. 25 during the Choctaw-Del City game.
Muskogee Public Schools Director of Communications Brandon Irby said school officials have plans in place for extra protection of students and fans in attendance at Rougher Village for Muskogee High School’s game Friday against Carl Albert.
“We did a public survey about the precautions we needed to take,” he said. “The survey concluded last Friday and it was almost 100% in favor of the increased measures.”
Irby said the majority of the respondents feel safe at Rougher Village.
“Most of the respondents have been emotionally influenced by recent events across the state,” Irby said. “Most of the feedback for enhanced measures fall into three themes — use metal detectors, require clear bags/bag searches and contain crowd to promote safety.”
Irby also said that MPS Superintendent Jared Mendenhall has been in touch with most of the superintendents in the state and most, if not all, everyone he has talked to are taking similar precautions.
“We will have 11 law enforcement officers patrol the games,” Irby said. “There will also be 30 district and site administrators working the games.”
Hilldale High School is in Tulsa on Friday to take on Nathan Hale High School. However, Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said his department is prepared for upcoming events.
“We have two school resource officers at all events for Hilldale,” he said. “Those officers are assigned daily on the Hilldale campus. We have been ahead of the curve on those preparations.”
Haskell Public Schools recently sent a letter to parents describing similar practices and procedures for home events. The letter listed practices going into effect immediately.
The letter states “Haskell Public Schools will have increased security personnel on site at home events. The local police department and plain clothes law enforcement will be present at home events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.