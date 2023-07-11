At its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee Finance Committee approved the following:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 12, 2023
• Claims for all City departments June 3, 2023, through June 30, 2023
• Apply matching grant funds for the Muskogee Tourism Authority, totaling $8,500.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee Public Works Committee took the following action:
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of June 12, 2023.
• Approved request brought by Big Foot Cannabis for a Specific Use Permit to operate a marijuana dispensary on property located at 2422 N. 32nd St.
• Approved an application by Ernesto Lopez for a Specific Use Permit to operate a medical marijuana dispensary on property located at 407 East Shawnee Road.
• Approved the Final Plat for the Warrior Addition, brought by Wallace Designs.
• Approved amendment to the Contract between the City of Muskogee and Five Star Demolition to extend their demolition contract for a period of ninety (90) days.
• Received report and provided direction to Staff regarding the structure located at 800 S. 32nd Street which is dilapidated and has become detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the General Public, as to constitute a public nuisance and/or creates a fire hazard which is dangerous to other property.
• Approved lowest and best bid from Traffic and Lighting Systems Group, Inc. (TLS), in the amount of $407,739.50, for traffic signals and striping for the Shawnee Bypass (U.S. 62) and Country Club Road Intersection Improvements, Project No. 2023004.
• Approved Olsson Agreement, Amendment No. 2, between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for the East Smith Ferry Road Widening and Reconstruction, between US Highway 64 and Gulick Street in the amount of $35,900.
• Received report, discussed, and provided direction to Staff related to fireworks policies and ordinances within the City of Muskogee.
• Appointed Margaret Taylor to the Historic Preservation Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Michelle Shirley, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2026.
• Appointed David Ragsdale to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Trust Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expiring term of Rev. Leroy Walker, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2028.
• Appointed Martin Bebb to the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the unexpired term of Gary Dunlap, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024.
At a special called meeting Monday, the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority took no action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within downtown Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
