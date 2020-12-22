During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec.14 regular meeting.
• Approved memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation concerning the Tribal Transportation Program.
• Approved request to renew a contract between Commissary Express and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for commissary services at the County Jail.
• Approved request to rescind a lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board due to problems with the form that was used.
• Approved lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board, using the proper form to execute agreement.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 8 — Awarded bid to Midwest Printing, which offered to print 8.5-inch by 14-inch ballots for 14 cents, 8.5-inch by 17-inch ballots for 14.5 cents, and 8.5-inch by 19-inch ballots for 14.5 cents. The vendor was selected due to the Muskogee County Election Board secretary's assessment of the quality of the company's customer service and product even though the smaller ballot exceeded the cost of the low bidder by a half-cent.
• Bid No. 9: District 3 bridge work — bids were closed pursuant to public notice but not opened because the item was not listed on the agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.