Barring any fluke this week, Muskogee coach Travis Hill has a full and healthy roster heading into Friday’s game at Putnam City West and the start of District 6AII-2 play.
That means it’s back to the starting point for sophomore Anthony Watson.
Watson’s original position was “tight end” but it’s a hybrid type in offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover’s scheme. He’s also an inside/slot receiver who will drop back as an H-back and will at times even carry the ball, which he did as a running back in week 2 and 3 out of necessity.
Against Bentonville (Ark.) West in week two, he had 108 yards on the ground on 20 carries. He carried just eight times for 40 yards the following week, in part due to the Roughers falling into a 35-0 first-quarter crater in a 56-12 loss at Rogers, Ark.
But with Brandon Tolbert set to see action for the first time and Isaiah Givens also in the mix, Watson returns to where he once was. Throw Walker Newton in as a multi-use piece on offense and Friday matches for the first time what worked on paper in the summer will work at kickoff.
“I showed what I can do,” said Watson. “But I’m going to play where I’m needed. Whenever it comes to what it did in week 2 and 3 and I’m asked to be running back, I will do my best.”
Muskogee head coach Travis Hill is happy with that and with a full team, finally.
“This puts Anthony back in his comfort zone,” Hill said. “He isn’t a hands-down blocking tight end. He’s got the skills to go as a wideout, an inside receiver, a positional tight end, and yeah, he can carry the ball some and still will, just like our H-back.
“What makes him a special player is his ability to be multiple.”
But how really multiple is he? This is what he’s played in his lifetime of football:
“Linebacker, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, defensive end, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line,” said the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder.
That’s a deep resume.
But what does it say about his passion? Where would he like to be?
“I won’t lie, I mean, I love running back — running people over, breaking tackles, making long runs,” he said.
It’s in his blood.
His dad Otis was a running back through his freshman year at Alice Robertson, playing under Fred Ledbetter, Anthony’s grandfather and the father of his mom, Heidi Watson. Fred himself was a running back at Manual Training High and would play at Northeastern State. Anthony’s uncle is Jerome Ledbetter, a running back and linebacker who went on to letter three seasons at Oklahoma.
Oh and that wide position flexibility runs in the blood too. Two cousin’s on Anthony’s dad’s side, Keondre Davis and Elmer McDaniel, were linemen who played at NEO and Southern Illinois-Carbondale, respectively.
“My dad had a nickname then (Freight Train), and he’s taught me a lot about the position,” the younger Watson said.
Speaking of learning, last week was all about that as the Roughers regrouped after a bruising non-district slate. Getting everyone healthy was a big part of it. Getting everyone in synch at last was another.
“We were able to get into ourselves more, and our offense is fine-turning our plays, and all that stuff,” Watson said. “Another good thing is with Walker back our receiving corps has everyone back and we’ve gotten into a flow.”
No better time to do so than the district opener. But just in case he’s ever needed again, Watson will play in the spot of his legacy.
“I definitely want to continue that legacy and just keep doing big things under that name, whatever I play,” he said. “I just hope I can live up to that expectation.”
Notes
• Along with Newton and Tolbert back offensively, Hill said tweaks have been made on the offensive line involving defensive linemen. Devin Whitfield will play guard and Teyon Brewer will be in the mix at left tackle, though “not as extensive as Devin at guard,” Hill said.
• One point of focus during the off week was perimeter blocking and perimeter support. “It’s been a significant weakness the first three games and we shored that up and continue working with it into this week with reps,” Hill said.
• Putnam West, like Muskogee, is 0-3. The Patriots lost 67-0 to Guthrie, 55-12 to Putnam City and 57-6 to Putnam North. “They’ve got some organizational issues, not in coaching but just coming together as units,” Hill said. “They have talent and are very athletic. But there’s some things we think we can take advantage of.”
Their top player is Corey Gordon, a 6-3 receiver commit to Baylor who Hill says is the best athlete the Roughers will have faced thus far.
• The game will be at Putnam City West High School, not Putnam City Schools Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
