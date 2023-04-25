STILWELL – It’s the "berry" best time of the year for Adair County growers as they see their strawberries begin to ripen – and some, like Miller Farms, have already started selling their crop.
“We are about right on schedule as where we want to be,” said Bryce Miller.
They are selling Cameno Real, Sensation, Chandler, and Merced varieties.
“We planted around 120,000 plants, which took about seven long days to get everything planted,” said Bryce.
Around 15-16 acres of strawberries are being harvested, and Miller Farms is growing seven of those acres. There are nine growers, including new members Jerome Hume and son and Leslie Hume.
It’s kind of a family affair.
“My sister, Sky, and her son, Tony, are part of it,” said Jerome.
They’re growing Chandler, Cardinals, and San Andreas on a little more than an acre.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do of a couple of years. My grandmother [Annie Hume] grew berries, so I grew up with her growing them. As a kid, I helped her and it was fun playing in a berry patch,” said Jerome.
They’ve planted about 15,000-17,000 plants.
“It’s a lot of work and something I just wanted to do. Next year, we may double the patch,” he said. “All of the growers have been really helpful and supportive.”
If they have good ones they may enter the competition, but next year looks better, said Hume.
“We hope for the best,” said Jerome. “We’re glad to be part of it.”
Bryce is president of the Growers Association; Juan Navaro is vice president and Jennifer Patterson is secretary.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but Miller Farms' current local price is $40 a flat, subject to change as the season progresses,” he said.
It’s also a family business for the Millers, with Joe, son Bryce and his sons Mason O’Neal, 17, and Ryan Willis, 14, who were helping their grandfather, Joe, on Tuesday after school.
“I like the work; it’s better than working in a store,” said Mason.
He sorts the berries and sometimes picks them.
“When our pickers bring the berries in, I pick off the bad ones and put the rest in a flat,” said Mason. “We’ll look for contest berries the night before.”
The guys start watching for good patches a few weeks out.
“We start watching for uniformity and color,” said Mason.
For Ryan, it’s a good job.
“I can make money easy,” said Ryan.
He’s good at building the flats and both help with planting, Bryce said.
For spring, they plant in September. The weather could change the outcome for the growers if it’s rainy and not sunny, but the crops are looking good for festival time, which is May 13.
“As a farmer, you always want your crop to look better. But all in all, we are pretty happy so far,” said Bryce.
Bryce said quite a few school clubs are participating this year.
“I hope we have a big turnout. We have two youth growers entered this year as well,” said Bryce.
Bobbie and Jane Doyle said they don’t have a lot of berries this year. They have won best grower several times in the past decades.
“We ate some fresh ones tonight; these we ate right out of the patch while we were picking,” said Jane.
They’re growing Galletta, Early Glo, Chandler, and a new variety to them, Flavor fest.
“We may not have a lot. I know the kids and grandkids are wanting some, so we’ll see what we have,” she said.
They are not planning to enter the competition at this time, but still might.
The Millers are looking forward to the festival and competition, but also appreciate everyone who purchases berries from all the growers.
“We would like the community to know that their support of buying local, and promoting us on a social media platform, is what is allowing us to do what we love to do, and that’s growing great strawberries,” said Bryce. “So we want to thank the community for their support.”
