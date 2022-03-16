Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson looks at this year’s Phoenix Wrestlers of the Year and sees a couple of quiet, blue-collar kids.
For sophomores Blade Walden and Peighton Mullins, it’s all about no flash, but plenty of splash.
They do their best talking on the mat.
“They’re both quiet. They don’t congregate with a lot of people, their circles are small, but mentality wise when it comes to wrestling they just go take care of business,” said Johnson.
Mullins is aiming to be the school’s first time four-time state champion. After winning as a freshman by going 25-2, she was even more dominant this year, going 18-0 with 18 pins, including Grace Thompson of Bixby in 2 minutes, 42 seconds in the all-class girls finals at 152 pounds.
“I still do most of the things that I did as a freshman. Although I have learned to take better shots and takedowns being more confident with them this year,” Mullins said.
Nicknamed “Rainbow,” that rose from both being a rainbow baby and some bright colored leggings she wore in junior wrestling, Mullins gets a different approach from Johnson — and not because she’s a female in a small but growing circle of the sport still overshadowed in numbers by their male counterparts.
“With her I don’t bring up ‘state champ, state champ’ so much because she gets a little nervous with the pressure,” he said. “Yet she just goes and does what she does.”
But Mullins knows what her coach thinks, regardless of what he reminds her of.
“(Johnson) believes I am the best wrestler in the state even when I don’t believe in myself, or when I doubt myself and my abilities keeps me focused on the task at hand,” she said.
It definitely isn’t the fact she’s a girl — while the competition has been separated by gender, she grew up in competition not knowing the difference.
“Wrestling boys has never scared me off and has only made me work harder to be just as good as them or better,” she said.
In terms of gold, Walden would be right there with Mullins if not for a broken arm last year.
“It was the first match of Tulsa Nationals,” his dad, Chris said. “He was beating the kid in the third period and missed all of last year, so he’s worked his butt off to reach his goal of state champ this year.”
He’s just not very talkative. According to dad, get him fishing and he comes out of his shell.
Walden finished with a remarkable 46-1 record at 113 pounds, his only loss to the 3A champion at 120 pounds, Gage Walker. His victim in the finals, Guy Clevenger, was 27-4, a four-time state placer and three-time finalist.
Johnson talked about that work ethic — which already has him back in the gym working on freestyle for off-season tournaments.
“The things that people don’t see that he does is what makes him great, when he gets up at 5 a.m. and goes out to his shop and gets a workout in and comes to practice that afternoon then at 6 p.m. that night he’s going back to the weight room or going to freestyle,” Johnson said. “He’s spending eight hours a day on the mat or in the weight room trying to perfect his craft.”
As Newcomer of the Year, Colt Collett of Checotah established his own foundation for success, winning as a freshman at 113 pounds. His 25-2 record included a loss wrestling up at 120 and the other, more significantly, against Brantz Bateman of Marlow, another freshman who he won atonement against in the title match at state, beating 5-0.
The difference? Firehouse Subs.
“The match Colt lost, he didn’t eat that day, and I made sure he was well-fed the next time,” said Brett Oleson, Checotah’s coach. “After he won his semifinal earlier (on the day of the finals), I had an assistant coach take him to get food, he went to the hotel, ate, came back, got him fed again.”
The rest of it, Collett took care of — with another type of fire in the belly.
“I think I worked harder in the room after that but I was kind of pissed off going into it,” Collett said of the finals.
But well fed.
“He’d beaten the kid before he lost to him. Ultimately some losses are a good thing. The fact it was 5-0 in the finals shows me that was vindication. It wasn’t a secret to the state how good he is, but the fact I told people he would be a four-timer (champ) and he backed it up for me proves what kind of wrestler he is.”
There’s three more to go though to vindicate Oleson.
“He’s so much fun and good for the sport,” he said. “In those big matches I want to see him as aggressive as he was then.”
