Muskogee City-County Port Authority approved an incentives package on Tuesday in support of CaptiveAire's plans to expand its manufacturing plant in Muskogee.
Port officials said the North Carolina-based company plans to invest $27 million at its Muskogee plant and add 80 new jobs. The investment qualifies for local and state incentives.
CaptiveAire President Bob Luddy said the planned expansion in Muskogee will double the plant's capacity. Luddy said the company looks "forward to adding more jobs in Muskogee to help us meet this demand."
"We have always appreciated the community here, and we are thankful for the opportunity to expand our production lines in order to better serve our customers throughout the Midwest," Luddy said in a media release. "Demand for our Paragon HVAC units is rapidly growing as our users wish to provide their facilities with fresh, highly filtered, outdoor air."
CaptiveAire, which operates six manufacturing plants across the nation and maintains a network of more than 90 sales offices, is a leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems. CaptiveAire's expanded line of products provides a complete solutions of fans, heaters, ductwork and HVAC equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.