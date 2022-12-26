Carter Bradley has been around coaching in recent years.
The one-time Muskogee High quarterback in the early 90s who got into laycoaching at Fort Gibson after years in the family’s funeral business went on to have two stints at Muskogee.
Warner Public Schools will officially name Bradley as their next head coach at their January board meeting.
Bradley, 48, was chosen from three interviewed for the job.
“He rose to the top of applicants for the following reasons: He has great experience as a coordinator and other positions,” said David Vinson, Warner superintendent. “The leadership he attained through 20-plus years running his private business will be very valuable as he manages the entire football program, staff and athletes.
“He has a clear vision that is a great fit for our player to continue the success that our program has enjoyed the past four seasons.”
Bradley was initially hired by then-Fort Gibson coach James Singleton, then retained by Greg Whiteley when Singleton took the McAlester head coaching job. Under Whiteley, Bradley was both an offensive and defensive coordinator for Whiteley. He returned to Muskogee for a year under Rafe Watkins, then at Checotah for a season after Watkins left. Carter was back again this past year under Travis Hill.
“I’m grateful for all of them and the opportunity they gave me. No one gets to be a head coach without mentors who have given them opportunities to develop.
“I hope to pick the best and most unique of each of them and apply my personality to it and get the same results those guys did.”
Bradley will have one spot to fill on staff. When Watkins left after one season to go home to run the Prague program as athletic director and head football coach, his hometown, Josh McMillan left to join David Blevins’ staff at Hilldale as offensive line coach. That left that position at Warner.
Cooper Mitchell, who took over just days before the start of the 2022 season after the school parted ways with first-year head coach John Williams, could remain.
“Coach Mitchell did an excellent job as our interim head coach. It is certainly my hope that he stays on staff as an assistant,” Vinson said. “Coach Bradley will serve as our football and powerlifting coach under adjunct status.”
Bradley does not have teaching certification. He was a support staff person at Muskogee, working with credit recovery for students needing to make up hours.
Vinson pointed out that the “flexibility of adjunct status allows professionals with a degree to join a teaching staff without returning to college to take additional classes. It is a great benefit to schools seeking non-traditional highly qualified individuals.”
Bradley wants to give Warner some coaching stability after three coaches since 2021. Extending it back to 2018 shows Warner with five head coaches over that period.
“Stability is one thing they talked about and I’ve been in this area 48 years, my family has since before statehood, so it’s not like I’m bouncing around,” Bradley said.
