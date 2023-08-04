Do you love coffee and want to make a difference in your community? CASA for Children is hosting a special event where you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and learn about how you can make a lasting impact in the lives of children in need.
On Saturday, August 5th, CASA for Children invites you to join them from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Queen City + Co for a morning filled with rich aromas and great conversations. CASA volunteers and staff will be present to provide firsthand insights into the incredible work they do in advocating for vulnerable children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Not only do you get to enjoy a quality cup of coffee, but you will also have the chance to discover various volunteer opportunities within the CASA organization. CASA volunteers are trained professionals appointed by the court to be the voice for children in the child welfare system. By dedicating your time and skills, you can help ensure that these children receive the support, care, and love they deserve.
At Coffee with CASA, you’ll get to:
- Engage with passionate volunteers who will share their experiences and stories
- Learn about the critical role CASA plays in the lives of children in your community
- Explore the different ways you can contribute to CASA’s mission
- Connect with like-minded individuals who care about the well-being of children
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to sip coffee, connect with the CASA team, and find your place in making a difference. Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 5th and bring a friend along!
For more information contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org.
