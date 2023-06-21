This week’s position is curtsey of Dommaraju Gukesh and Pythagoras. Pythagoras may or may not have played an early version of chess and has been mistakenly rumored at times to be the father of chess.
Gukesh D, which is the name he goes by, is the newest chess wunderkind at 17 years of age. He is currently the 13th highest rated player in the world and only a few weeks ago placed third at a tournament with the world’s top rated players. He is certainly a future contender for the title of world champion. There is an unconfirmed rumor he did well in Geometry class in school.
Here, Gukesh has the white pieces; his opponent Pranav, V. has the black pieces. White’s knight keeps the black king off g8 and cornered on h8. Potentially lethal checks by the knight from g6 are in the air. In addition, the white queen seeks to check black along the “h” file but at the moment black holds the fort with knight to h7 as a reply.
With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move and its progeny.
White’s prepares a queen check along the “h” file and adds pressure to the g6 square with bishop to e4 (see next diagram).
If black’s knight takes white’s bishop, then white mates with queen to h5 or h4. Black’s best responses are knight to g8 or h7. Pranav played knight to g8 with knight to h6 in mind. Gukesh answered with the ominous queen to f5 (see next diagram).
This threatens mate. If the black knight takes the white knight, white’s queen mates from h7. Pranav played knight to f6 after white’s queen moved to f5 because of the mating threat on h7. White’s queen stepped back on to f4 so as to move freely to h4 and overwhelm the h7 square. Black’s knight jumped to h5, attacking the queen, which maneuvered to h4. Pranav abandoned the knight to prevent checkmate and resigned one move later after his rook took white’s pawn on d6.
Returning the starting position and white’s bishop to e4, black could have also played knight to h7. This loses the black knight after the bishop takes knight. This is because king takes bishop is followed by queen to h5, checkmate (see next diagram).
Instead black’s rook capture white’s d6 pawn and white’s bishop returns to e4.
The solution to this week’s chess problem relied on the geometrical positioning and the coordination of the queen, knight and bishop. To paraphrase Pythagoras, there is geometry in the humming of strings, there is music in the spacing of spheres, and there is a melody in the spatial positioning of chess pieces.
