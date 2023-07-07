Jody King recently accepted the director of planning and community development position with the City of Muskogee. The OU graduate is eager to get started in his new role with City government.
“I am thrilled to have Mr. King on the City’s leadership team,” said Jennifer Swezey, Assistant City Manager. “His background in state and local government will bring innovative ideas and solutions to the Planning Department, as we continue improving the development process in Muskogee.”
“Muskogee has the ability to be the best city in this region without being so large that people feel like they live in the city,” King said. “I want to apply the idea of Urban Ruralism to Muskogee in our planning efforts to address our aging population and infrastructure, increase incomes and wage, provide for high quality manufacturing and technology jobs, provide community amenities, and increase affordable housing availability while also tailoring to middle to higher income individuals for further community development. I want Muskogee to be a place where anyone from any walk of life can come to live, make great pay with a great job, and live the American dream.”
King was previously the Community and Economic Development Planner with the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments where he assisted in the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy to build resilient and sustainable communities and wrote state and federal grants. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. He credits his upbringing for his call to public service.
“I grew up in rural North Carolina, right outside of Ashville, in a little community called Candler,” King said. “I graduated high school with a class of 225, so I know what it means to grow up in a rural area and to not want the city to invade my rural way of life. After my extensive experience working with federal funding and compliance, auditing and budgeting at the state, and my work with local governments as an intern and as a planner with the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments, I was ready to take on a new challenge with a different pace, and Muskogee was that perfect fit I was looking for regarding opportunity, challenge, and a new way of life.”
King and his wife, Peyton, are very excited about locating to the Muskogee area.
“We love Muskogee’s atmosphere and culture and are looking forward to relocating within city limits or very close by, so we can become members of this community and we can all grow together.”
King, and Assistant Director of Planning and Community Development Laura Enlow, are available to assist citizens with planning and zoning regulations within the city limits. You can reach them by email at planning@muskogeeonline.org or by phone at (918) 684-6232.
