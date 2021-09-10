Every five-year anniversary of 9/11, former Muskogee High School teacher Effie Milam would recall her son, U.S. Army Major Ronald Dutrell Milam.
Her son, a 1986 Muskogee High graduate, was among those who perished when terrorists crashed an airplane into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was serving as military assistant for the Secretary of Army Manpower and Reserve Affairs and was attending a meeting at the time of the attack.
In each five-year interview, the mother chose to focus on fond memories and how her son was such a good and generous man.
Retired Muskogee High School Librarian Jennifer Kilgore recalled Effie Milam's shock and disbelief that September morning in 2001. Kilgore recalled going into Milam's classroom, where students were watching news reports of the Pentagon attack.
"She saw it happen on TV and she immediately started praying for the people in there, for her son and also for her daughter-in-law," Kilgore said. "Her daughter-in-law was a captain in the Air Force and she, as I remember, was on the other side of the Pentagon."
Kilgore said she took over Milam's class so the teacher could go home.
"She said, 'I'm going to go home because he'll be calling,'" Kilgore recalled. "They talked frequently on the phone."
It was about eight days before Effie Milam received confirmation, Kilgore said.
Fellow teachers surrounded Milam with support during this time.
"Numerous people went over, took food and sat with her, prayed with her," Kilgore said. "We just held her up in prayer and we just said, 'we will take care of school.'"
Muskogee High School has never forgotten Ronald Milam's sacrifice.
Muskogee High School's cross country team has held a memorial run on nearly each 9/11 anniversary since 2002.
In 2002, the Muskogee Board of Education renamed the high school gym the "Major Ron Milam Memorial Gymnasium." Milam was a starting point guard for the Roughers from 1982-1986.
In 2008, the basketball team retired Milam's number 13 jersey.
In 2019 and 2020, groups of MHS students surrounded the school's flagpole with small American flags donated by State Rep. Avery Frix, Kilgore said. She said Frix donated flags to represent each person killed in the 9/11 attacks, with a special one in Milam's memory.
Kilgore said the Young Republicans put them up in 2019 and were joined by the Young Democrats in 2020.
Muskogee Public Schools' youngest students also have honored 9/11 each year. Early Childhood Center students, wearing handmade patriotic garb, have held Patriots Parades on nearly each anniversary.
Effie Milam, who now lives in Dallas, returned to Muskogee High School for a 9/11 ceremony in 2019. She said the ceremony brought back pain.
"But it brought back joy, too, because I remembered his life," Milam said at the time. "He lived a great life. I guess you could say he ran his race and he ran it well. He was always thoughtful of others, and always giving and always making me laugh."
