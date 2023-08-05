“Northwest Birds in Winter” by Alan Contreras is not defined as a comprehensive identification guide for winter birds. This is a book that can be put in a backpack on a trip to the Pacific Northwest and the more temperate southern Vancouver to get an idea what birds one can encounter and their abundance while birding those borders. Except borders, it contains the regions and natural features between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific in southwest North America. Additionally, it is illustrated by the very talented Ram Papish.
I was interested in this book due to the wintering pelagic birds of the northwest, as well as songbirds with a completely different flavor that some are not knowledgeable about. One can see waterfowl from northern Canada and Alaska, sparrows of the Rockies, Dunlins from Alaska, Rough-legged Hawks of the Tundra, and Gray-crowned Rosy-Finches of their mountainous strongholds.
There are Great Egrets and White-tailed Kites of California, some Northern Mockingbirds from the south, and waterfowl moving into lake basins from higher northern California elevations.
Then comes the wonderful shock value to the system, like Scott’s Oriole in western Washington, Spotted Redshank in the Columbia, Hoary Redpolls in the northeast region, and those late warblers. Vagrants and visitors that tend to come most often in the winter like Hooded Oriole and Clay-colored Sparrow, means that we must carefully look at our flocks of birds and not take them all for granted.
Some of us are excited to think about the Bohemian Waxwing, the flocks of scoters, Snow Buntings in the white background that we must train our eyes to see, and groups of Rough-legged Hawks. While the Snowy Owl is regular in small numbers, it can also invade the coastal meadows of southwest British Columbia.
Hearts will beat faster to view the nearby straits to see some of the largest concentrations of loons, waterfowl, and grebes. Victoria, British Columbia holds Christmas Bird Count records for Ancient Murrelet, Thayer’s Gull, and we can only dream of the abundance of Bonaparte’s Gull.
South of Puget Sound will share larger estuaries with scores of Trumpeter Swans, wintering Gyrfalcons, large concentrations of Bald Eagles among San Juan Island and traits of Juan de Fuca, with alcids galore—Pigeon Guillemot, Ancient and Marbled Murrelets, Rhinoceros Auklet, and Snowy Owls during invasion years.
Birding Oregon along the coast is generally good, sometimes giving up Tufted Duck, Brant, sea ducks, King Eider, and Ross’s Gull, while the northern coast boasts Sora and Wrentit. The southern coast is a bit drier and sports Scrub Jay and Black Phoebe.
Northern Idaho counts wintering Red-necked Grebes in numbers, as well as plenty of waterfowl and raptors for all seasons, and regular rarities like the Blue Jay. Southeast Idaho counts Pinyon Jay, Western Scrub-Jay, and Plain Titmouse.
The book has hand-drawn maps for winter ranges, abundance scales, location definitions, Christmas Bird Count trends, and more.
Don’t let those in the Pacific Northwest keep that secret to themselves. We all want to go there to experience the treasures.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
