Flight Paths by Rebecca Heisman is one of the most comprehensive books on the historical data of bird banding. Research on birds has progressed from historians to complex computer programs today.
Audubon was banding birds with silver thread, while the New Haven Bird Club disseminated their own bands. Researchers recorded 8-hour nights with a giant parabolic reflector, while Old Bird was put into operation for DIY kits. Ornithologists used outdoor flight recording sites, followed by “moon watching” studies.
Researchers recorded migrating ducks with radar off the coast of China’s Yellow Sea. Mysterious radar sounds were simply gannets, which later evolved into the study of weather radar, and a University of Oklahoma collaboration with ornithologists used cutting edge radar in bird studies.
Military donated surplus radar to the US Weather Bureau, WSR-57 the first modern weather radar network, which could not yet detect specific species, was replaced by WSR-88D or NEXRAD.
Sidney Gauthreaux proved to meteorologists with bird silhouettes in the moon that they were showing on radar, later proving that birds flew across the Gulf of Mexico.
Migration was observed across the western North Atlantic to South America.
BirdCast debuted to protect birds from pesticides. It showed migratory intensity in the Mid-Atlantic, so property managers would avoid spraying. It ceased in 2001 due to insufficient computer speed.
NOAA partnered with Amazon Web Services to store NEXRAD in the cloud and weather factors predicting large movements were analyzed with temperature to pair with wind for Gulf crossings, predicted in advance.
NEXRAD analyzed worst cities with nightly artificial light, and when migration is exceptional, lights-out alerts are now used.
We learned about losing 3 billion birds in 50 years. Weather radar will help mediate as protections are improved.
MOTUS arrived and we found solar powered nanotags last indefinitely, while all network transmitters share participant info with a unique set of beeps, the best option for habitat management mostly in North America.
Kickstarter project, Terra, identifies nocturnal flight calls.
Migration was discussed on NBC News about Bar-tailed Godwit, E7, captured in New Zealand. She left in spring and traveled up the Asian coast to Alaska. For 9 days and nights, she moved south and across the Pacific Ocean. 7,000 miles later, she arrived in New Zealand after a nonstop migratory journey. Godwits get 60 mph tailwinds when leaving Alaska, a key tool in saving the species.
Argos transmitters, built under a microscope for Spoon-billed Sandpiper research, and weighing as much as 2 paperclips, went to China’s Yellow Sea. Science bought time for their extinction rate to mid-2030.
GPS was used on Long-billed Curlews with a backpack between the wings. The logger records locations every 30 minutes, and information is received from satellites with atomic clocks. Data can be retrieved via cell phone on GSM network and can transmit via the cellular network. This can be used for behavior, roosting habitat, climate change effects, or extreme migrations, like Bar-headed Goose.
Light-level geolocators proved Blackpoll Warblers were migration specialists at 12,400-mile journeys in 3 days and nights.
