Earlier this month, readers were given information regarding a book written solely about the Lucas County, Ohio vicinity, namely hotpots like Magee Marsh. My life was staked on how good the birding is, and it is backed up by this book.
Today I present the results of this claim, as we returned from the area with photos to back it up. We only birded it for three days, and you are simply seeing one picture, so you must go to my blog to see more. Right now, everything is not posted, so bear with my lack of adequate time.
The best place for beginning birders is High Island and South Pare Island in Texas, as well as Magee Marsh, as new birders will see birds that just arrived from South and Central America, and many of them will be very close by. Magee Marsh is the same scenario, but you may have to wait for them to move closer or move on as seen fit.
Attendees for the Biggest Week In American Birding will be treated to many beautiful warblers, some of the most colorful and attractive birds in the world, but fair warning, they move quickly, so know how to use your binoculars. There will also be rare birds to spot, and all birders on the Boardwalk are very helpful with inexperienced people. You will see nesting eagles with eaglets, vireos, water birds, and many others. Just make sure you sign up for this prestigious May event which will be announced via Black Swamp Bird Observatory’s website.
Most people arrive for the weekend, but one can bird all week. Many attendees will be there, but there is so much to do, nothing is that crowded that it is not enjoyable. One pays extra for guided tours, but it is by far worth it, like Oak Openings, Pipe Creek Wildlife Area, Metzger Marsh, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Crane Creek Beach, Howard Marsh Metropark, Maumee Bay State Park, and much, much more.
Be prepared to dress for all weather conditions. The winds off Lake Erie can affect what it really feels like. Use layers and have hats and gloves at the ready. Bring a water bottle that you are responsible for filling in case field trips are out of stock, because the supply is limited.
When you arrive, stop at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center for your name badge and tote bag. Times are not listed here in case they are different next year. Have your event schedule printed or on your cell phone.
You may have a visitor guide in your tote bag, which lists everything you could need to know about accommodations, places to visit, warbler identification, and more.
Register on site if you did not do it on line. There are special events during evening, shopping, a mobile store, and there was an Optic Alley this year.
This is a synopsis, not everything that you might wish to know. Have a great time there!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
