For those fortunate to attend the Biggest Week in American Birding sponsored by Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Lucas County, OH, writer discovered Richness and Rarity: The Natural History of Lucas County by Elliot Tramer. Dr. Tramer, Professor of Biology and Director of Environmental Studies/Sciences at the University of Toledo, wrote most of this book and put together this material with several guest authors that are experts in their fields.
This book captures the geology of the county that includes important bird areas with lavish one of a kind illustrations, the basis for why this area is such a treasured birding and historical hotspot.
Without the proper terrestrial and aquatic habits as the basis for this invaluable location, it never would have been what it is today, a home for hundreds of rare species of flora, some of which became extirpated, but with the proper care, rejuvenated on its own.
In a hurry to fill the Great Black Swamp in the seventeenth century for agriculture, industry, and living space, the richness and beauty of the area was recognized by Europeans, as well as the abundance of natural resources.
Some of the greatest and most well kept secrets were the denizens of the Maumee and Ottawa Rivers: the Oak Openings, Lake Erie and its wetlands, as well as the joys of today’s spring and fall migratory wildlife at Maumee Bay State Park, Cedar Point National Wildlife Refuge, Howard and Metzger Marshes, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, and the infamous Magee Marsh Wildlife Area.
Even during the off seasons, wintering birds make the region their homes for the short period of time to prove the priceless bounty there for food resources, as well as an ideal respite to temporarily rest and rejuvenate. This is a true area for birding at its best all year long.
The humid continental climate has large seasonal temperature differences with severe weather, though the other nine months of the year are very palatable. Southwest Lucas County is along a fabulous line of migratory frontiers for most of the birds that will not cross Lake Erie.
The glaciation effect brought several soil horizons that created some of the most valuable nutrients in the soil to nourish rare flora, as well as sand and clay to bring a great degree of valuable forest diversity. Some of the oldest black and white oaks, coupled with this additional superb habitat for breeding birds, make it just as valued at the Boreal Forest with its added differing strengths. Some of the largest numbers of breeding birds are found in this area due to habitat strength.
Just like any other ecoregion, Lucas and other neighboring counties are a treasure trove, though they must contend with plenty of invasive species. With the area being a vast shipping network, many invasives were brought with ballast, as well as the aquarium trade dropoff. It is being battled.
Enjoy the fruits of Lucas County and may it be a prelude to birding the area. It is worth it.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
