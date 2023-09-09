Knowing who Christian Cooper was regarding the Central Park incident that turned him infamous overnight, when his book “Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World” was published, I had to read it.
Cooper recounts his memoirs in a way that was so naturally done by a gifted writer with grace, yet matter-of-factly, in Dickensian “the best of times, the worst of times.”
He managed to chronicle all parts of his life’s story with clarity, honesty, and humor that the heavy parts are done where we know everything will be all right for everyone concerned. His palette unfolded candidly and with striking color, while the book is peppered with his birding tips throughout.
Cooper opens with a brief blurb about the main Central Park issue that we all know, flowing into a babbling brook about his childhood, which was a little grueling, as youth can often be. Both parents were teachers, he received binoculars, and his father got him into a birding group, where he excelled.
His worst foray into cinema while in college at Harvard with friends, he dangled from a fire escape, and on cue he was to drop, swing a fake lead pipe at another cast member, done perfectly the first time. The second time, due to a retake, resulted in a broken arm, police presence, and a trip to the emergency room.
Another time he went to bird a cemetery, picked the wrong one, turned around, saw “C Cooper” on an undated headstone, then ran like a madman out of there.
He birded Central Park as often a possible during his working years, seeing some very rare birds, especially around the Ramble. He gave up a good magazine job to work at Marvel for pennies, but that’s where his writing really bloomed, and he received prestigious awards until he was laid off.
He witnessed the early events at the World Trade Center on 9/11, watching New Yorkers bond together for the needs of their fellow victims.
After his layoff, he traveled, birded, lived life in his way, and saw remarkable sights, including his own personal spiritual journey.
Upon his return to New York and another job offer from Marvel, he rekindled a relationship with his father, including several birding trips, until he became emotionally abusive again, finally telling him off, which was what Chris needed to heal.
He and his family became involved in several activist events, he and his father were arrested, and all protester points were made.
His divorced parents both died, and he was there for his father’s death, since his mother lived out of the country.
We receive the full incident report on Amy Cooper, as well as another event that was very similar minus the threat of a lie.
At the story’s end, we got a valuable history lesson regarding Seneca Village’s part in the creation of Central Park.
This book is very eye-opening for those uninitiated.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
