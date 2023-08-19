Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas are tied together. They have a close relationship with trees, birds, and insects, so that tends to point itself in a specific direction on how to solve a personal mystery.
Cross Timbers is comprised of post and blackjack oaks, both of which grow in close association, as well as its dominant grass, bluestem. Digging a little deeper, we see that these trees are well adapted to grassland cycles of drought and fire. As a youth, my father drilled tree rings into my head for years, so that must also be related to trees and fire. He burned the unneeded part of the tree, a valuable biome, just like my first love—birds, and that clear connection is like the insects attracted to the trees.
Cross Timbers is a vanishing oak biome, right next door to Kansas, the largest relict of the Tallgrass Prairie, and shares it with Texas.
Naturally, this leads me to Aldo Leopold, who loves nature, birds, and the Wisconsin sand prairies. Stumbling upon the Douglass Laboratory of Wisconsin Tree-Ring Research beat his real focus of post oak and white oak forest studies scattered around the Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri quad-state area.
Mr. Douglass was partial to ancient trees (old growth forest) in Kansas, where the chronology of growth rings was studied, as well as the weather anomaly disturbances. This included false spring, where data is recorded in the growth rings of oaks with a ten-degree temperature drop, well shown under a microscope. This was researched for a three hundred year period and compared in the rest of the US to establish a pattern.
Late freezes were recorded in the 1826, 1828, and 1870 almanacs, as were the 1814, 1815, and 1818 false springs and Tambora volcanic eruption relationship, with frequent tree injuries shown by the rings under the microscope. It didn’t coincide with Kansas, but it did with the rest of the Southern Plains.
To tie this in with a recent read by Elliot Tramer, Richness and Rarity: The Natural History of Lucas County, Doyle Niemeyer, Toronto Lake and Fall River state park superintendent, convinced the Kansas legislature to rename the park to honor the Cross Timbers biome. Tramer’s jointly written book revolves around southwest Ohio and its oaks in the sand-rich soil of Lucas County, home of the birding mecca Black Swamp Bird Observatory.
Hillsides in Kansas were still home to trees that sprouted as early as 1720, and we discovered that the key was in post oaks, not the blackjacks that don’t grow beyond the age of eighty (yet they did well in drier years.) However, both oaks thrive in the sandy oil and sandstone in that area.
Dated tree collection sites ranged from Oklahoma through Texas, or the remaining Cross Timbers, and it was learned that several trees were older in both states than their relative in Kansas, like McCurtain County Wilderness in 1627 and the elderly Keystone Ancient Forest Preserve sprouted in 1610.
Thank the birds for trees.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
