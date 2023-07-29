Just the cover of “As the Condor Soars: Conserving and Restoring Oregon’s Birds” speaks in depth, a dramatic work of art. It displays ecoregions, as well as topography, with some of the rarest birds of the area and its need for prescribed fire and cleansing. It displays hope.
Reading the book’s description, it sold itself, for it was unfolding as a comprehensive connection to wildlife and its varied habitat.
Like most ecoregions across the country, it was going to be fragmented, and it had to be restored. As an ornithologist, it was necessary to see what was in store for Oregon.
Spanning a time frame of over a century and a half, these mesmerizing essays take one deeply within the lives of many birds from the coastal region to the dry arid lands of the once wild west.
Captivating history and research about early ornithology and conservation to modern advancements in bird tracking and genetics, as well as plans for the future in conservation takes us forward to inspire and educate, as well as teach so we can instruct others.
Walking the path through current needs and requirements for the Northern Spotted Owl, history proves that it is sometimes necessary to quell range expansion and competition in the wrong places. Conservation is needed to move forward when current natural resources become a premium for iconic birds and native plants and how we must strive to make living for all work in tandem so that it may continue for the good of humanity, conservation, and nature.
The California Condor recently returned to its home in Oregon after being assisted from the brink of its existence, in hopes that it will thrive once again. The costs are cheap in comparison to changing lead shot and sinkers to steel and copper to see that majestic soaring flight that used to bring a tear to the eye.
Seeskadee, or Greater Sage-Grouse, will rise again while we conserve them through elimination of invasive grass and excess grazing while we study in depth their needs for nest ecology, diet, and chick survival.
Turning the pages of this volume, we are smiled upon by the artwork of the legendary Ram Pappish, who attended Oregon State, with his lifelike works.
The State of the Birds report showed that all nine species in Oregon were all coastal birds in terms of vulnerability, so climate management must seriously be taken in their management. Oregon has its issues cut out for it.
The editors of this book, Susan Haig, Daniel Roby, and Tashi Haig, put this remarkable book together with love, as well as essays from some of the best ornithologists and researchers available to them, all having connections to Oregon State University.
The future of wetlands are in our hands, as well as the need for restoration of remnant prairies and education on chemical contaminants and environmental pollutants, so the Long-billed Curlew also remains with us and the new frontier.
This reference book will be over the desk.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
