Peter Harrison just wrote a new version of his book that replaces the old one, “Seabirds.”
Harrison is impassioned about seabirds, having been to Antarctica hundreds of times, and has a goal to see an albatross. He wants to come face-to-face with the most itinerant life forms.
Seabirds and waders are some of the hardest birds to prepare for, as they are from the open ocean we don’t know. There were no references for appearance, location, and biology until he published the first version of Seabirds. It takes a hardcore person to study seabirds with rolling and pitching water, birds disappearing and reappearing behind waves, then facing the wrong direction, seasickness, etc.
Harrison’s original 1983 identification guide opened the door. W.B. Alexander wrote “Birds of the Ocean,” a tiny black-and-white book in 1928. Harrison is a bird artist, very capable of doing an outstanding book now.
Harrison’s former career was designing embassies, but the first book was his passion, and he no longer wanted to be an architect. He devoted his life to seabirds, selling his worldly goods to drive around the world seven years, visiting all continents, and could no longer look at skins. He preferred to use his own images.
Harrison needed to work and began by writing seabird mortality data. He became a deckhand and pulled crayfish off the coast of New Zealand, more than in the past three seasons, and was paid piecemeal, gaining fishermen’s respect in 1983.
In Cape Town, South Africa, he recorded Royal Albatrosses with purple eyelids. It took two years to find one at Amsterdam Island, publishing his first scientific paper. Albatrosses have complicated plumages, and have been split, with Harrison aware of this in his first book. Then there were thirteen species of albatrosses, so he wrote A Baker’s Dozen devoted to the species, soon adding the Amsterdam Albatross. He finally found at least eighteen species, and presently, we have twenty-two accepted species. There will be another split with two more shortly even with the new book, a cryptic species.
Harrison’s definition of seabirds has never changed, be they coastal, pelagic, or breeding. There are approximately 434 seabird species, which will soon be changing. This new material is a profound resource not only for tubenoses, but gulls and terns, fringe orders.
Both broad-based books allow us to identify tubenoses from any ocean, vagrants or coastal birds at any estuary’s or marine water’s edge over the water. The latest book will be useful anywhere around water, not just pelagic regions.
Taxonomy always changes, like Wall Street, even though the question will change on the number of existing species, species boundaries, molt sequences around North Carolina (one of the largest vagrancy areas), and cryptic species that still need discovery. The new book has 600 pages, 239 plates, and nearly 4,000 color illustrations, a third larger than the original. Acoustic analysis is recent, like molecular phylogenies, and that will beget another book.
Seabirds are the most threatened order on the planet. A healthy ocean is paramount to their survival.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
