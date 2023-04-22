Hummingbirds are some of the most resilient animals in the world and are able to thermoregulate their body temperatures on the tops of cold mountains during breeding season and migration. This process is called torpor.
These sometimes very tiny birds have the fastest metabolism of any warm-blooded creature, which means that they expend a lot of energy to keep warm when the circumstances are crucial, though it was just learned that they can control necessary elements when needed, or when they emerge from torpor. They can slow down their energy usage, which is typical for them during the warmer parts of the day, nearly going into hibernation with a slower heart rate, less oxygen consumption, followed by shallower respiration, adjusted metabolism, and lower body temperature. It can be an extensive cost to the animal to adjust these rates accordingly, and is also related to the period of fasting time. When energy input versus output during overnight periods, they must adjust daily activity to manage their own needs.
For those familiar with hummingbirds, we know that Colombia hosts more species of flying jewels than any other country with 168 species. Research was done on several species residing in the mid- to higher montane elevations, the most critical survival areas. This was accomplished fully in nature, so the environment was not controlled.
New information learned was that hummingbirds begin to arouse from torpor about an hour before sunrise, so they can rely upon nectar from fresh flowers that are full, since flowers lose their natural substance as the day proceeds. There were also those birds that can go into shallow or deep torpor for a few hours or the whole night, all dependent upon their specific requirements. They can even take their time to warm themselves or quickly return to full physical ability, much like being startled awake from a deep sleep, but they know how they must initiate their own process.
Good physical condition is paramount in surviving torpor, because these birds might not possess enough resources to survive the cold overnight. Sometimes the less resilient bird needs a little push from the warmth of the sun to get them back to their full physical potential. When they are unable to raise their fat stores during the day, torpor is that energy-emergency time, when they can try to quickly feed to replace fat stores.
Adaptation is the key to a species survival in nature and truly is the survival of the fittest, though it is not as critical as we once thought it was. This study has proven that specific needs are often met through minute physiological adjustment.
So many species having been studied at one time helps to explain how the animals colonized the oftentimes harsh environment of the habitat through their evolution in their own colony’s location. Their physiology taught scientists about their continental distribution during the days of the Gondwana supercontinent, which could be an important factor in earth’s initial formations.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
