“Terns of North America: A Photographic Guide by Cameron Cox” is due to be released on Sept. 23.
The first nineteen pages includes information that is necessary in understanding terns, is most informative and includes very valuable insights, especially how to use the guide. Descriptions are based upon the Humphrey and Parkes system, with updates by Howell. Overviews are excellent, discussing assorted plumages, and why seasonal “type” descriptors are so important. Extra benefits with experienced hints for easier identification are a bonus. Not only will readers receive numeric size, included is specifics on other terns to stimulate the mind’s eye. Hundreds of photos give examples that will assist both those newer to terns, as well as students and more knowledgeable users.
The meat and potatoes, or systematic species accounts, being with the only largest tern, the Caspian, projects bulk and power, including younger birds’ habits.
Followed by the crested terns, the showy coastal virtuoso that is prone to hybridize within the genus, usually due to vagrancy. One will learn the lifestyle of the very red-billed Royal, the luxurious Elegant, and the starring role, the Sandwich Tern, which readers have heard much about recently.
Users then become privy to Tricky Thalasseus, as hybrids are particularly noticeable. Here is where you will meet the Eurasian, “Cabot’s,” Cayenne, and even intergrades, and how to differentiate them.
Upland terns, with Gull-billed Tern, the only species with two subspecies, is least tied to water, often foraging by flying over land seizing large insects, frogs, or crabs. They tend to be somewhat scarcer species, but one has the opportunity to see them all year. The laughing swallow can make it worth your while.
The four North American medium-size terns include the ubiquitous Common Tern, long-distance migrant Arctic Tern, short-distance migrant Forster’s Tern, and scarcely distributed Roseate Tern. Overlapping ranges and similarity make these species the centerpiece of most tern identification discussions.
Elaborating upon above Sterna terns, practice makes perfect. Arctic terns have a short bill, round head, and high crown. Forster’s Terns have orange legs, Common Tern’s lower eyelid is white in all plumages, and Roseates retain the black bill all through spring and early summer, and should not show large amounts of red in the bill until July.
There is one small tern in North America. It is the smallest in the world, the Least Tern, with a stocky body and a proportionally large bill.
One marsh tern occurs regularly in North America (Black Tern) with two vagrants (Whiskered and White-winged Tern).
Three pelagic terns occur in North America: Sooty and Bridled Terns breeding at Dry Tortugas, and Aleutian Tern breeding in the Alaskan tundra.
Noddies are included in the book, but are not really terns, with the largest breeding colony at Dry Tortugas, and Black Skimmer rounds out the final entry.
This is an outstanding book that will help with your tern identification. If writer were to teach a tern course, this would be one of my textbooks, clearly not a monotonous publication.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
