Hurricane Maria was one of the most devastating category 4 storms in September 2021, along with the rest of the hurricanes that hit the Caribbean that year. Not only did it impact the United States, it took its toll on Puerto Rico and its eighteen endemics, life ground to a screeching halt.
We read about the horrific damage caused to El Yunque, part of the world’s most tourist dependent regions, which is still suffering in many ways, including long term electricity loss. When I recall the photographs of the horrible swaths of damage to the area, my heart till bleeds for the destruction and loss of bird life.
Natural disasters cause the most problems for area residents, as everyone cancels vacation plans, yet that could be the time when the area has been so impacted, it needs its vacationers and money the most. It has become a necessity to minimize harm to the recovery of these locales and maximize what we can do. The first thing we might do is contact our tour representative to learn their thoughts, because they have local contacts.
Damage could be minimal at your vacation choice no matter the natural disaster suffered. Timing can be the key, and you don’t want to come too soon, but don’t write off those plans after a wildfire, flood, or hurricane. Once things are moving normally again, you can aid the economy by reviving the life of the recovery. Start by using a Google alert to see how far in advance you can rebook your plans. Follow social media or local government and hotel/Venmo/Airbnb or more direct information. You might even be able to make advance reservations if your choice is dealing with lasting impacts. Do your homework and make accommodation choices with supportive businesses instead of those that exploit disaster. The more sustainable, the better. Be flexible with recovering locations, especially those that are committed to their environment and employees. If your window of time is too small, just don’t go.
If you are a vegan birder that likes unusual accommodations, ecofriendly soap and cleaning policies in an area near a coffee farm, motion-activated lighting, you could find someplace that might be a dream come true. They are out there with a little legwork and good contacts. It might be a little harder to get there, but you could be glad you did it.
Find a local ecotourist birding guide. Use Birding Pals (only $10 a year), your choice of guide, but tip and treat them well, because they know the birding better than a company that has to fly there.
Through studies, we know that hurricanes don’t impact all Caribbean species the same. Imperiled species are most at risk, confined to small areas, as well as seed, nectar and fruit eaters. Storms uproot trees, so insectivores and predators will do better in Puerto Rico. OPI sent nectar, seed, and hummingbird feeders for hummingbirds and bananaquits. Wild parrots may not be affected and grants and donations can go a long way.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
