The most serious statement ever made was the fact that three billion birds were gone in the past half century. It was a time for scientists and conservationists to mobilize, along with the general public.
Daniel Klem came out with a book shortly after about window strikes and how to help birds. Window peripheral companies came out with better window film to deter strikes, laws were passed for new construction windows in buildings, and the list still continues with good articles in magazines and newspapers about how to help birds proliferate again by drinking shade grown coffee, planting natives, avoiding pesticides, and more. It is obvious that this is just not something that will go away.
I have been advised by individuals on the job about dead birds at the base of telephone poles years before we knew that birds were on the downslide. Living in an agricultural area with a well-known college in the state, the writing was on the wall.
Being a state with many waterways and living with mosquitoes side by side with the birds that consume them, it was no secret that Purple Martins, Barn Swallows, robins, swifts, flycatchers, Red-winged Blackbirds, nighthawks, and the despised starlings were falling prey to insects that soon died at the hands of pesticides in the bodies of insect pests, because they are also food for birds.
Now we have lost prey for breeding birds. Of course our birds are dying, as many other states that raise commercial food crops know. The sad situation is the fact that the prairie birds were affected well before this and no direct correlation was made.
The ecological balances were very disrupted due to pesticides. Organizations had their work cut out for them, because now we must undo the harm toxic chemicals have brought by managing mosquitoes and other biting pests without toxic chemicals. Roundup must be off the shelves this year like they agreed for non-commercial use.
In 2015 the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer issued a report that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The statement was challenged by the Environmental Protection Agency and European Food Safety Association.Scientists still sounded the alarm and concern for the herbicide.
Bayer, the buyer of Monsanto and Roundup in 2018, decided to take action partially because the company lost multiple high-profile court cases the same year with California juries citing plaintiff exposure to glyphosate may have caused their non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
This is when Bayer announced that it would remove Roundup from retail stores in 2023. The kicker is that it will still remain in commercially grown food, the largest buyer of the chemical.
Dicamba and neonicotinoids also came into the picture as ecologists consider their usage having affected ecoystems and birds.
The real question is what herbicides and pesticides should be permitted on American farmland, as chemical usage has become rampant over the past several decades.
Even sadder is the fact that we all ate organically fifty years ago.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
