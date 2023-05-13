In the spring, many of our brightly plumaged birds sport some of the finest colors, mostly males, but there are some females that throw us for a loop, too, like the phalaropes.
However, there is another characteristic that some photographers have won photo contests for—unusually colored eyes.
There are reasons for some, like raptors. The diurnal (day) birds usually have light colored eyes, and the night hunters may be just the opposite, though the yellow eyes of a young Cooper’s Hawk turn red as they grow older. The night herons have red or orange eyes depending upon age, as they are active in the darkness. Some birds also differ from their own species.
But the mystery comes in with those that sport variable or even eyes with attractive hues, same as a paint palette. Some of the choices include white, yellow, red, orange, pink, or blue.
The male Wood Duck might woo a female with his red eyes, which are not the same shade as her brown ones. The Brown Pelican’s brown eyes turn blue during breeding season. The cormorant clan has the most beautiful eyes that one will ever gaze into, blue-green (or aquamarine or turquoise colored eyes, whatever one prefers.) The juvenile Osprey’s eyes turn yellow at adulthood. Bald Eagles and ducks like scaup and goldeneyes have brown eyes as youngsters, and yellow eyes as adults.
Research has been done according to scientific papers for over one hundred years. This has revolved around genetics, evolution, and the structures and pigments that avian eyes use to create different colors in the same species.
Chemical reactions in different species of red-eyed birds vary among them. Canvasbacks and Red-eyed Vireos have different compositions that work together to create the effect, while the red in a Bronzed Cowbird’s eyes come from large blood vessels in the structure.
If one has had the opportunity to study bird skins in natural history collections, the eyes are not original, as they don’t look that attractive after death, so they are replaced with cotton or other materials. The information can be found on tags attached to the bird along with other information, but each skin donor doesn’t use standardized colors.
To whom does it really matter? Photographers have been taught to focus on birds’ eyes for that stunning shot. Birders are known to pay attention to the most minute of details, as it could mean the key difference to another species. This happened quite by accident with a new species at the time in Africa.
In general, iNaturalist and eBird will have plenty of photographs for those with inquisitive minds to study.
Genomic information can help those understand more about eye coloration and its causes, especially habitat, sexual selection, and parasitic influence. The better that our research tools become, the more information they will be able to give us in the future.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
