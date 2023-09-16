For years, we have heard about gut bacteria and drink manufacturers tell us exactly what we need to accomplish good health, but this is clearly not true in every animal’s case. Flying pollinators, like birds, are dissimilar — their bodies have distinct requirements at different times of the year, especially when they are migrating versus procreating.
How does gut bacteria drive migrating, as well as other active, lifestyles several times of the year?
Evolution and microbiomes have been studied extensively, and some of it revolves around what birds eat. During the most intense times of the year for exorbitant needs, we know that birds require peak energy sources for the bulk of the time, like an athlete, and the needs are obviously varied, but how do they live and adapt?
An extreme case like the Blackpoll Warbler, actually transforms physiologically both inside and out during flights between Canada and Alaska to their wintering grounds in South America. They double the size of their bodies and shrink their organs to conserve energy.
Can they do that with their microbiomes? Yes, they can. During migration, they only have primarily one species of bacteria. Not so when they are breeding.
By the way, this is not the only transatlantic species that can achieve this. The Bar-headed Goose, who also implements similar behavior, has the ultimate flight over the Himalayas. There are others.
Birds have simple bodies and all the organs they possess are needed at one time or another, but spring and fall are separate — they have short and basic digestive systems, and food passes through rapidly. It leads to multiple changes in their diet and gut bacteria, and what they are able to consume varies at any given time, but in general phylosymbiosis rules: animals closely related have similar chemical needs because they evolved together.
Shockingly, bats have the same general needs — they need to be light in flight, but bacterial composition is not always the same, so microbiomes shift and become diverse.
This process is accomplished with metabarcoding so one can identify some of the DNA sequences in the species present. Multiple organisms were found with this sequencing, and it was similar microbe communities.
This basically goes back to birds’ requirements as they are living among humanity (or in the boreal forest) while breeding. We are not even certain of what microbiota are carried by hybrid birds — other than the need for simplicity.
Scientists feel that by learning about other animal families can tell us more — for example, less active birds don’t need the same excessive protein sources since their bodies are not in rapid production mode.
This much information would never have been learned without museum collections. Specimens of bird and bat guts in nitrogen can do wonders with broad samples to make this much happen with research. However, many times, it may create more questions than it answers.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
