One of the words for a stronghold in biodiversity is the Golden-cheeked Warbler of the Texas Hill Country.
I have visited the area for a number of years just for the purpose of birding, which is close to my heart. Fond memories come when my thoughts wander to South Padre Island, High Island, Laguna Atascosa, the Rio Grande Valley, and many others. These are areas strong with birds, including icons like the Crested Caracara, Ringed Kingfisher, and a host of other regional specialties. However, protections like the Endangered Species Act are beginning to fail the Golden-cheeked Warbler.
Central Texas is also home to the Mexican free-tailed bat and the bat caves that can house a million bats, the Edwards Aquifer that provides water to the area, the Guadalupe bass, Ashe juniper, and many, many other thoughts that spring to mind when we bring up the Hill Country, the last line of defense for those birds only found in Texas like Big Bend’s icon, the Colima Warbler. Will its protection be next?
The Golden-cheeked Warbler is generally found on the private property of the ranchers that are doing everything that they can to save endangered species by farming with more in mind than just money. They are giving up precious parcels of land in order to save history, birds and other animals that they have grown up with. Named for the yellow marks on it head, the golden-cheeked is not the only bird to breed exclusively in Texas. Its habitat overlaps with other imperiled and sensitive species in the region. Lastly, its central Texas habitat is under threat from urban sprawl and climate change, like many other biodiverse regions in the United States, and these are crucial to combating extinction. Habitat loss is the biggest factor in worldwide biodiversity loss. As we know, it has contributed to an astonishing three billion breeding birds in this country alone. In February of this year, NatureServe tells us that over a third of our biodiversity is at risk of vanishing with over forty percent of ecosystem rangewide collapse.
This revelation also includes humanity, the means that nature contributes for everyone and everything as caretakers. Nature filters the pollutants to protect soil, provides pest control, pollination systems, and clean air and water.
Just like Oklahoma’s iconic prairie chickens that are quickly losing ground in the shared Tall Grass Prairie with Kansas, the Texas legislature advanced a bill to remove protections for the Ashe juniper tree, a survival mechanism that the Golden-cheeked Warbler relies upon for its survival.
US Fish and Wildlife Services is supposed to be viewing the science that threatens the habitat and the survival of natural species are growing more than they are subsiding, going against their own statement.
- The endemic Golden-cheeked Warbler is one bird born and brought up here, and it is the only bird that we can say that for, except the Colima Warbler. They don’t deserve to die or be displaced as we use up their planet.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.