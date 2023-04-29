One of our migrants is familiar to some, when it comes to Stillwater, it is usually found at the Meridian Technology Ponds.
The bird of reference is none other than the rare Buff-breasted Sandpiper. This speckled, buffy beauty in breeding dress is a long distance traveler that knows the Arctic rather well. This “little yellow sandpiper” is none other than a grassland shorebird that in the North American Central Flyway is on a massive migration that contradicts its wee stature. But that is not surprising with shorebirds.
“Buffies” are well known around the globe, jut like other unusual fliers like the Bar-headed Goose and the rufa Red Knot. We are now linking migratory birds and the needs of human communities, which is known as connectivity. It’s similar to the notoriety of the Spoon-billed Sandpiper that everyone has a deep with to see.
The Buff-breasted Sandpiper hails from South America, from Uruguay, Brazil, and Northern Argentina. When zugunruhe sets in, that unrelievable itch in April, the species goes north, and they touch down in the Arctic by the end of May.
This is where they nest, a lekking bird, just like other grassland birds that we are also familiar with—prairie chickens. The Buff-breasted Sandpiper males hold land and display from large territories. They flash their silver underwings and give the females a show that they won’t forget.
The females raise the four eggs, and the chicks leave the nest immediately, often the young right behind their parents by days or weeks. Youthful birds tend to wander, and they have been vagrants in over 50 countries!
Writer has been reading extensively about geolocators recently, and naturally this bird was touched upon, as this species is one of the longest distance migrants, traveling close to 25,000 miles. Mapping shows this information on how they choose their routes of travel, including stopovers—staging and refueling sources must be protected in order to safeguard them.
This means that multiple partnerships exist to help this bird get to where it needs to go, like American Bird Conservancy, Bird Studies Canada, National Audubon, BirdLife International, and a host of government, civilian, and other institutions. That’s a sizeable amount of support for one shorebird.
This bird is listed as Near Threatened by the IUCN. We have gone from likely millions of these individuals down to 15,000 to 56,000 breeding birds. Commercial hunting in the 1800s and 1900s, habitat loss, climate change, and natural resources like oil and gas, have had a great impact.
They leave their breeding grounds in late July and August and arrive in South America between September and December, with critical stops along the way, like the Flint Hills shared by Kansas and Oklahoma. The Nature Conservancy oversees rotational grazing and patch burning for the best of foraging for these birds. Nearly the entire population of Buffies funnels through the Flint Hills every year. The South American Southern Cone Grasslands is just as interested in their good health.
Happy birding!
