Lots of discussions are going on about the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and how some people don’t trust it. Remember that it is not the technology, it is people that cause problems. Enough said, because we will not even discuss generative AI. Our own educations must become broader.
For over a decade, ornithology and its main focus have been evolving, even well before the published loss of three billion birds, but researchers knew about that, and the problem was already in the think tank.
Very little is manual in the world of birding, though we must start with listing, but even that can be controlled by voice, no pen and paper necessary.
Birders strive to understand as many species as possible, behaviors, and habitat. Merlin or another program like it, evolved through necessity, to get AI to be up on songs and calls. It is still being refined, be patient. Some birds are notoriously hard to collect this data from. But that’s where algorithms came in: they identify patterns to determine the species in question. Accuracy takes time to develop.
Anyone read Rebecca Heisman’s Flight Paths? It will help with understanding bird migration patterns from the tracking devices fitted on first migrant birds both north- and southbound. It guides conservation studies and climate change impacts. Motus and nanotags (and other programs related to it) have done remarkable things in migration studies, though most of it is still on the East coast. Over a decade later, it still is not worldwide, though it revolves around time and money.
These are programs of collaborative research network tracking wildlife movement to help with the challenges that birds face on a daily basis. Writer is grateful, as one day we may see the Barn Swallows that we once counted on our lists. Juvenile survival rates are still an issue. We can help by getting them to better habitat instead of wasting precious stopover time when they arrive on the Gulf Coast in poor condition.
AI is even playing a role in monitoring behavior, including mating rituals, social interactions, and feeding. However, drones are still being refined. They are noisy and can disturb our feathered friends to the point of ethical concerns.
Quality and quantity of data even have their issues, but it is not nearly as challenging as with banded birds. Hear about data being skewed with poor people that thought they would be paid for the data? Osprey researchers ran into those problems with winter habitat.
Considering the challenges, the benefits of AI outweigh the concerns. It has expedited research, improved data mining, and the future potentials are astronomical. As time progresses, we will learn more to solve additional problems with birds and the world of ornithology.
Learn as much as you can, as one day, you might not be able to do a lot of physical birding. Those of us so challenged may be able to work with AI.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
