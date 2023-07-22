El Nino has been with us since March, predicted for July 2023. It is an ocean-weather phenomena, one feeding the other with wind shifts and ocean warming where it should not. Basically water warms and weather changes, known to last for months or even years. We have been heading for a major El Nino effect with the water warming 1.5 degrees, a west coast event with the effect felt in South America.
El Nino is causing stressors and vagrant possibilities, which we have known. Eastern Wood-Pewee was recorded in Juneau, Alaska, a regular vagrant to the western third of North America, the nearest it had come previously was central Alberta. Lancaster County, PA got its Limpkin, but Ontario had it sooner. The Yellow-nosed Albatross was seen offshore in Boothbay Harbor, ME, yet it was not the premier sighting. There are a little over six records along the east coast. The most frequent encounter with the albatross was in the western Atlantic, and naturally it was the Atlantic subspecies, which nests in Tristan da Cunha, all forty thousand pairs.
El Nino is more apparent in North America over the past few decades since 1981 or 1982. There is a rain shift in other parts of the world as a result and with climate change, it is noticeable and there are higher temperatures and a wet summer in the US central states. It is extremely wet in Chile, the Galapagos, the central Pacific Ocean, Peru, and Ecuador, with a very wet US west coast.
In related news, Large-billed Terns in Florida were possibly brought by the dryness in northern South America. Will more arrive with time? The Dark-billed Cuckoo may have come to Florida for the same reason.
Algal blooms are affecting sea lions and dolphins, but it may not be El Nino, yet there is often a warmer season red tide with plenty of food for sea animals.
Will it affect pelagic birding? It happened in California around 1997ish during an El Nino and could expect murrelets and Wedge-rumped Shearwaters going north, Peruvian Booby or Dovekie could come next, who knows?
Melting Arctic sea ice could be an avenue for Dovekies, which have a small nesting population around Gambel or St. Lawrence, AK. It was observed that fulmars and Thick-billed Murres really are divided breeders. In mid-July bluefin tuna are arriving, very unusual, and may bring in jaegers and watch whales heading where the food is. There could be action with Storm-Petrels and Brown Pelicans in the Continental Shelf region with anchovies, maybe weather related. It is hard to know with El Nino what shifts distribution, like bottle nosed dolphin. Ninos can shift sea animals further north.
South American birds are in record numbers with other Humboldt Current species like Inca Tern, Guanay Cormorant, north of where they should be. Cold ocean water is nutrient-rich, warm water brings them own and birds disperse, some move south where it is cooler, like Brown Booby in Peru, where it is wintertime.
Mortality events include Sooty Shearwaters, and Texas and Florida could have excellent fallouts with nature’s imbalances.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
