Hello, this is my first time to get to share with you via the Phoenix, so I want to introduce myself. My name is Ashley Rouse and I am the new shared branch manager of “the Q,” the Q.B. Boydstun Public Library in Fort Gibson and the Hulbert Community Library.
I was recently hired and am very excited to represent our libraries in Fort Gibson and Hulbert in future columns like this one. Today, I want to talk about Fort Gibson’s library and its great upcoming activities.
I am a native girl of “The Fort,” so this may be a bit biased, but I think Fort Gibson is one of the very best places around in which to live, work, and raise a family. It is a town where you can put down strong roots and make life-long connections.
There are several places that come to mind when I think of where people congregate in Fort Gibson to make these connections: church, school, the ball fields, Simple Simon’s Pizza on buffet night, and the library, of course.
If you haven’t checked out our library in Fort Gibson, you are missing out on one of the main town hubs and many invaluable resources for you and your family! I hope you will come by and say “hi” to Jade, Judy, Heather and me.
Also, find us on Facebook or at eols.org/events to find out about upcoming programs, including:
• Harry Potter scavenger hunt (Happy late B-day, Harry!)
• Nancy’s Paint Palette class for adults
• Teen diamond art craft
• S.T.E.A.M. activity for kids
• Weekly storytimes for 4 and under.
Come connect with your Fort Gibson community at the Q!
