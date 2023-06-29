Do you remember when the library was referenced as a place for silent research and quiet reading? Well, the library today is so much more.
A place for dancing, laughing, fitness, family, and friends. A place for community, resources, research, quiet reading, and studying, too.
This summer we are “All Together” with our community at the Eufaula Memorial Library—the 2023 Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now.” We are connecting and celebrating summer reading through fun, games, and books.
There are all kinds of summer programs–such as a poetry workshop where all-age participants can learn Poetry 101 and have the opportunity to showcase their talent.
We’ll have a Balloon Blast Water Splash and a competitive Lego Competition (just to name a few)—for school-age children.
There are even special programs for teens who are looking for something to do such as the Teen Mystery Quest, Best Friends Workshop, Photo Op, and Cricut and Cupcakes.
Dancing at the library? Oh, yes! We are coming together and hanging out at the library all summer.
One main outdoor event for all ages starts at noon, July 19: “Grill Out,” where there will be hotdogs, music, Inspyral performances, and lots of fun.
We would also like to thank our sponsors for funding and supporting the 2023 Summer Reading Program: Nichols, Bank of Oklahoma, The Farmers Bank, Bank of Eufaula, Taco Mayo, Sonic, Boomerang, Braums, Subway, Eufaula Public Schools, Carlton Landing Academy, and Muscogee Creek Nation HeadStart.
Come and see us! Our community library is a place for you. Visit eols.org/events for our summer calendar and follow us on Facebook to learn more.
Shymekia Adams is branch manager at the Eufaula Memorial Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
