Happy pumpkin spice season, everyone!
The day after Labor Day I woke up and took a big breath in, certain that the air was a little cooler and just a little crisper than when I had gone to bed the night before.
Ah, fall, our reward for sweating it out through the summer. The calendar may not technically say “September 23” yet, but it’s close enough for me, and we are ready! Ready to bust out the flannel, the fake leaves, the pumpkin-scented candles, the football fan gear, and, mostly, ready for the cooler weather of those glorious autumn days.
Being not a very outdoorsy person (I’m way more indoorsy), not a fan of sweating, and having a serious lack of melanin, summer is usually my hibernation season. So, by the time September rolls around I’m primed and ready to reemerge into the gold, red, and orange world and fill my schedule with all things fall!
In this enthusiasm it is easy to over-schedule myself. Actually, our Fort Gibson and Hulbert library calendars are no different.
They are filling up fast with activities for all ages and interests. However, during all the excitement that comes with the second-half of the year, I encourage you to also find some calm and balance for your mind and body.
Hulbert Community Library is offering an activity that will help you do just that: tai chi. Even just thinking and writing about tai chi right now has reminded me to take deeper, longer breaths, which is helping to soothe and heal my frazzled neurons.
You may need this in your life, as well. Tai chi also has many other benefits, such as balance improvement, lowered blood pressure, increased energy, improved quality of sleep, and muscle strengthening.
Making room in your busy fall schedule for this class may just help you successfully navigate the hectic holiday season to come. This series is free at Hulbert Community Library and beginners are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact the Hulbert Community Library or the fabulous Jenna Chavez with the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative at jenna-chavez@ouhsc.edu.
And be sure to check out our webpage at eols.org/hulbert for other upcoming programs for you and your family. Happy Pumpkin Spice Season to all and to all a good fall!
Ashley Rouse is the shared branch manager of Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson and Hulbert Community Library, branches in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.