Summer is on the horizon and Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library is gearing up for a summer full of fun for every age with activities and programs that include science demonstrations, crafts, games, prizes, guest authors, and our summer reading program.
This June we will be starting up our groups for tabletop roleplaying: cooperative storytelling and a game all-in-one. Come out every Friday in June to join the fun with age groups in four different time slots:
• 1 p.m. - Ages 6-9
• 2 p.m. - Ages 10-12
• 3 p.m. - Ages 13-17
• 4 p.m. - Ages 18 and up
Registration for our summer reading program, All Together Now, starts May 22 at eols.beanstack.org. Come join us on May 30 as we kick off the program with a make-and-take activity, and you can pick up some fun extras you will be able to use throughout the whole summer.
All Together Now will take our patrons through activities and programs that strengthen the bonds of friendship and community. We will have sing-alongs with Monty Harper, Science Museum Oklahoma’s “Build a Buddy” program, and animal fun with our furry friends at Extreme Animals.
We are also excited to announce that Checotah will soon have a pickleball court. Players of all ages are falling in love with this combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, and it is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
The court is scheduled to be installed here at the library by the end of May, but make sure to keep your eyes peeled because there will be more information coming as we get closer to time for the grand opening.
As you can see, the library is so much more than books. Come by and discover what your local library has to offer. We can’t wait to see you.
For more information about these and other events and programs at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, please visit us at checotahpl@eols.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Kenny Matthews is the branch manager at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
