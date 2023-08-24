Congratulations students, 2024 is your year. This is your time to shine! Whether you’re entering a new grade, starting your first endeavor into school, or are finally in that last year of school and are the “Big Senior on Campus” now, I wish each one of you the best this school year. With school comes big emotions, challenges, hurdles, and successes. Each one important when it comes to shaping who you are. Who are you going to be this year?
Whatever comes your way this school year, the Muskogee Public Library is here for support. The library offers books of all levels, whether you’re a struggling reader or are reading to increase your vocabulary for the ACT. We offer Wow Wednesday Afterschool Activities from 4 p.m to 5 p.m, every week. Activities range from LEGOS; Arts and Crafts; Cooking; to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Fall storytime will begin the week of August 21 and will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If you need to get out of the house afterschool, on weekends, or with your Homeschool group, be sure to check out the Muskogee Public Library’s StoryWalk® located in the arboretum at Honor Heights Park. Stories will be changed every 30 to 45 days.
Looking for homework help? Be sure to check out our website at eols.org for links to helpful resources such as Brainfuse, which offers online tutors available everyday from 1 p.m to 11 p.m. LearningExpress is another valuable resource available from our website that provides practice tests to help with the GED, SAT, and the ACT.
Whatever new adventures the 2023-2024 school year brings, the Muskogee Public Library is here to be a partner in your educational experience.
Jennifer Fuller is the children’s librarian at Muskogee Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
