As summer winds down and the next school year fast approaches, I want to remind everyone that you don’t have to suffer through your children’s algebra homework anymore. That’s because the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) has homework resources for library card holders that are incredibly helpful for not only school-age children but college students too.
For example, Brainfuse HelpNow offers free live tutoring from 2-11 p.m. daily for every age and every topic. Where was this when I still had kids at home? I’m sure I’d have less gray hair now if we’d had it then.
Brainfuse isn’t the only resource you can access that can help with school work, book reports, research papers, and math problems. There are more than 70 free resources on the library system’s website at eols.org/research.
There are academic research databases, computer technology lessons, driving test lessons, ACT and SAT study guides and practice tests, genealogy databases (some that normally charge for a subscription, but with your card are free), and much more. I’ve been using many of these databases for years, and can’t champion them enough.
When I was working on my master’s degree and used Google Scholar to find peer-reviewed research to cite, I often found that those documents cost a great deal of money. But it was no problem because I could search the library databases and—nine times out of ten—find what I needed for free.
When I searched a popular genealogy database for ancestors’ military documents and you had to have a paid subscription to view them all, I was able to for free with my library card. There are newspaper archives available that you normally couldn’t access without a subscription—but your library card gives you a free pass for those, too.
The EOLS online resources open up a whole new world for researchers, genealogists, teachers, parents, and kids alike. You should take a look sometime!
Wendy Burton is the marketing manager for the Eastern Oklahoma Library System which includes 15 libraries in six northeastern Oklahoma counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.