As we enter the month of July and families and friends gather to celebrate Independence Day, I can’t help but be reminded of the valuable part libraries play in our local communities and the pivotal role they play in the protection and celebration of freedom.
Not only do we offer access to the hottest books and movies, we provide a safe space for communities to gather, create and share ideas, all for free I might add! Right now, you might be enjoying a summer reading program at your local branch and part of that program includes free access to events that educate and entertain.
Once such an event taking place at the Warner and Haskell branches is that of “Wonderful Weather.” Meteorologists Brandon Wholey and Anne Brown from 2 News will be sharing weather safety tips as well as fun experiments to illustrate how the weather affects the world. You’ll also get a chance to check out the weather truck! The program will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Warner and 3:30 p.m. at Haskell.
Also, if you haven’t checked it out yet, come by one of the branches and enjoy our weekly “Crafternoon” programs. This come-and-go program features a different craft each week. Crafternoons take place at 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays in Warner and Thursdays in Haskell.
The library remains here to serve our community’s needs for information, education and entertainment and I encourage you to see what we have available. Come and “chill” with us this summer (and the rest of the year). We look forward to seeing you!
Jeremy Jones is the branch manager at Warner Public Library and Rieger Memorial Library, two branches of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
