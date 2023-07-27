Our summer reading program may be winding down, but Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library still has fun and excitement planned for every age group.
Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) exercise classes will officially start back up in August. These classes are a low-impact exercise program that can be done sitting, standing or a combination of the two. Classes will take place at 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
In September, McAlester Public Schools will provide free GED classes here at the library through its adult education program. You must enroll in person at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28, or at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Be prepared to stay until 11:30 a.m. Classes will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 6.
Calling all Pokémon trainers. The library will be hosting its first Pokémon TCG tournament at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Registration will be required before the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded for those who finish in the top two.
Dust off your cowboy hats, and come join us for some boot-scootin’ fun with Muddy Boots Line Dancing. Whether you are experienced or brand new to line dancing, Stephanie Tippie will take you through the steps and have you dancing in minutes. We are finalizing the schedule for these classes, so make sure to follow our Facebook page for specific dates and times.
Checotah’s pickleball courts are now open and ready for you to come play. The courts are first come, first served. We have equipment to check out here at the library, so come play America’s fastest-growing sport.
As you can see, the library is so much more than books. Come by and discover what your local library has to offer. We can’t wait to see you.
For more information about these and other events at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, please visit us at eols.org/checotah and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Kenny Matthews is the branch manager at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System. Contact Matthews at checotahmgr@eols.org.
