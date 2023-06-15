As part of Muskogee Public Library’s literacy mission of lifelong learning for all adults, the library is offering five scholarships to the Gale: Excel Online High School Program to Muskogee County adults who are 24 and older.
This is a life-changing opportunity for residents of our community the library is able to offer thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Earning a high school diploma opens doors to many areas, including attending university, getting or advancing in jobs, and joining the military.
Applicants must be a resident of Muskogee County, at least 24 years old, have completed the eighth grade at minimum, and have a library card from Eastern Oklahoma Library System in good standing or be willing to apply for one.
High school credits are transferrable, and the program is self-paced for up to 24 months and includes unlimited one-on-one tutoring sessions.
Access to a device and internet connection is needed; however, Muskogee Public Library has computers and Wi-Fi available for your use in the library.
The library’s Adult Literacy Department staff will be available to assist, as well.
Learn more about eligibility requirements and the application process at eols.org/excel-high-school or contact Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, or Richard Holland, library assistant, at MPLExcel@eols.org, or call 918-682-6657 ext. 112.
Penny Chastain is the adult literacy coordinator at Muskogee Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
