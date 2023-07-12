Where would we be if we could not stand on the shoulders of those who came before us? We all know that teamwork makes the dream work. In a huge way, the words team, community, and togetherness have been front and center since the establishment of the Eufaula Memorial Library as part of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
The library was originally formed on a trial basis before county voters passed the first levy to support its existence. Over the course of 50 years, people working together hand-in-hand, elbow-to-elbow, and shoulder-to-shoulder have been partnering to continually grow the library.
This year’s summer reading program theme is fun but also deeply rooted in Eufaula’s rich community of togetherness. The theme focuses on friendship, kindness, and connections.
Connecting is essential when it comes to library activities and programs. Thanks to all the patrons, friends, and community partners for upholding the commitment that together we work stronger longer, yesterday, today, and for many years to come.
I’d like to challenge everyone to share a fond memory you have of the library. Was it a summer program, community outreach, or when you came to the library to check out books? Write us a letter or share something on our Facebook page describing this experience. We’d love to hear from you!
Shymekia Adams is the branch manager of Eufaula Memorial Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System. Visit eols.org/Eufaula for more information.
