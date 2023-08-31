It would be nice to say goodbye to those doggone days of summer. Unfortunately, it seems that there’s a whole lot of summer left, and we might be sizzling for a little while longer.
So, let us entice you to come grab a hot new book then cool off in the shade or a cool nook in the library. Some other good reasons to visit your local library might be to:
• Get a library card. It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
• Grab a bingo card and earn a prize.
• Say hello to our friendly staff, including our new librarian.
A snippet about our new librarian, Amanda Grantham — she is from the McAlester area. Her niche is working in libraries, and she said she looks forward to bringing more awareness about the library and its programs to the community.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and we will be in full swing! What does that mean?
Since 1987 libraries all over the United States have made it their mission to make sure that all members of their communities have a library card.
Our library is no different. Particularly this month, we are focusing on helping patrons get library cards, or learn options in using the card.
At Eufaula Memorial Library, a card doesn’t just let you check out books and movies. You can also check out mobile hotspots, Chromebooks, and even digital books to read on the go.
On top of all the books, we also have amazing programs. You can have a morning workout, make amazing crafts, do art activities, or even attend a homebuyer’s workshop in September.
In celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, we will be playing Library Bingo. Stop by the Eufaula Memorial Library to grab a bingo card, and you’re ready to start the game. You’ll need to complete five items on the bingo card to win a limited-time library decal.
The bingo game is open to any patrons of the library. Don’t have a library card? Stop by and get one, then get your bingo game card. Follow us on Facebook for more events, and we hope to see you soon!
Tatum Honne is a library assistant at Eufaula Memorial Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
