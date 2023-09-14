We’re about halfway through Library Card Sign-Up Month and as you may have guessed, it’s the perfect time to get your library card! Many of our branches are celebrating in unique ways, including here at Tahlequah Public Library.
During the month of September we’re holding a “Check Out and Win” event. If you sign up for a library card and/or check out something, you will be entered into a drawing for our prize pack at the end of the month.The prize continues to grow as the month rolls along as local businesses donate items and we throw in some cool items of our own!
While that may add an exciting level of enticement to get a library card, it doesn’t include all of the benefits you receive with it — for free I should add. Of course you can check out books with the card, but we also have movies, video games, exercise equipment and that’s just the beginning. If online learning and entertainment is your thing, then you might enjoy many of the online resources we have such as Hoopla and Libby.
But wait, there’s more (there always is)! We also have a host of exciting programs. Color Me Stress-Free has returned this fall and will run the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. On the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., join in the drawing adventure with our Adventures in Drawing program. A new holiday craft program begins this month on September 19th at 6 p.m. and meets monthly through December.
Our regular kids programming is in place too with storytime for our younger patrons on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Teens & Tweens on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.
Also, book discussion season returns this month with our Book ‘n Brunch discussion group on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. The book of choice is The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill. Come discuss the book and enjoy some light refreshments. Many of our programs require registration so be sure to call the library for more information.
Fun things are happening at Tahlequah Public Library, and an EOLS library card can make your journey all the more exciting. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Jeremy Jones is the branch manager at Tahlequah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.