With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
White’s pieces pressure the king-side. White increases this pressure with bishop to g5, pinning the black knight on f6 because of the black queen on d8. Black cannot diffuse the pressure by having its bishop on g7 take the white knight because then white’s bishop takes black knight, forking the black queen and king (see next diagram).
White is now prepared to pile up on the “f” file and pressure the black king-side to the point of collapse. For example, black opens the “a” file with first pawn to b6, which leads to a pawn trade on b6 and allows the black rook to become active and move to a3. Meanwhile, white has doubled its rooks on the “f” file and white’s breakthrough cannot be stopped (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is that a good pin can blow apart an opponent’s position.
