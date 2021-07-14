In this week’s position the material is even. But things are not so even, as demonstrated by the central location of black’s king. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s best move.
The action is on the queen-side while white’s king rests in the corner on the king side. Because black’s king can reach white’s queen-side pawns long before white’s king can come to their defense, black’s best move is to force a trade of rooks, simplifying the position.
Black does this by dropping its rook onto a1, pinning white’s rook and forcing an exchange on a1. From here white cannot prevent losing a pawn – and then two. In two short steps black’s king is at b6 and in another few moves black’s dark-squared bishop will join the attack on white’s two queen side pawns, both of which are on dark squares. Without their liege to protect them these pawns are sitting ducks.
After the exchange, white can cloud the position by accepting the loss of a pawn and advancing its b4 pawn to b5, forcing black’s a6 pawn to take white’s b5 pawn. This allows white’s a5 pawn to race down the board to a6. However, black’s king moves to c6 and is prepared to move to b7 if the white a6 pawn advances. White’s bishop will soon join the attack from the air and this pawn is lost, too (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is that the king is an active, fighting piece in an endgame. As the middle game evolves, an eye should always be looking toward the endgame.
