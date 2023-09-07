A house’s weak foundation will lead to cracks and possible collapse, just as a porous pawn structure near its liege will result in cracks and possible collapse. With this in mind please try to find white’s best move.
White is down the exchange of a bishop for a rook but has the initiative. White’s light squares are porous and defended by a solitary bishop on c2. This allows to strike with knight to g5, check.
Black dare not take the knight with its h6 pawn. Otherwise, white’s queen mates black from h5 (see next diagram).
Black’s king retreats to h8 and black’s knight now checks from f7. The g8 square is on the same diagonal as white’s bishop. This forces the black king back to h7.
White can repeat the position and accept a draw. Alternatively, white may press ahead to an even and sophisticated endgame. That is, after the white knight checks from f7, white can win back the exchange with knight takes rook.
The next immediate series of moves is virtually forced. Black takes white’s knight on d8 in response to the knight’s capture of the rook. White plops its remaining rook on f7, threatening the g7 square with both the rook and queen. Black must defend by running its bishop to g6, blocking the queen’s line of fire. White’s best move is to pin black’s g6 bishop with bishop to f5 (see next diagram).
From here, black wins back a pawn by capturing white’s d4 pawn with its queen. This move checks white and forces a queen trade, which dissolves white’s mating attack and simplifies into an even endgame.
In sum, any other move than the initial knight check was losing for white. Black’s weak light squares created a crack in black’s otherwise superior position. Like Mae West opined, “It ain’t no sin if you crack a few laws now and then, just so long as you don’t break any.”
