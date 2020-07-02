What is black’s best move?
There’s the old saying in football that defense wins championships. In chess, good defense may not win, but it makes it much harder to lose. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move in this week’s position.
White is pressuring black. Its knight attacks black’s queen and with the help of its rook on e1 piles on black’s bishop on e7. Meanwhile, white’s bishop on b5 eyes black’s rook on e8 and threatens to win the rook-bishop exchange.
Moving the black queen to c7 seems natural. But then white’s knight retreats to b4 (see next diagram).
Simultaneously, white’s knight threatens black’s d5 bishop while its b5 bishop attacks black’s e8 rook. Since it is better to lose the exchange than a piece, black’s e7 bishop is forced to capture white’s knight. White’s bishop on b5 then snatches black’s e8 rook and white is winning.
The best defensive response to white’s knight threat is to move the black queen to d7. If white’s knight moves to e5, now black’s queen takes the white bishop on b5. White’s best reply to queen to d7 is to allow a mass exchange on e7. That is, white’s rook on e1 takes black’s bishop on e7, which is in turn taken by black’s e8 rook and then swallowed by white’s knight hopping on e7. Black’s queen uses the angle from d7 to grab white’s bishop on b5 (see next diagram).
From here, white is up a pawn in a sophisticated position. Black has diffused the immediate assault, and there is lot more chess to play before the result is clear.
The lesson this week is that the more precise adage in chess is that defense averts losing. Perhaps not as inspiring.
