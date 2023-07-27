Rooks are generally of greater value than knights. But position and circumstance can make even the mightiest queen a pawn. Conversely, position and circumstance can make a pawn a queen. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
Black owns a phalanx of pawns on the king side of the board but owns only a knight and pawn on the queen side to white’s rook and pawn. At the same time, the white rook threatens to immediately snatch black’s b5 pawn. But capturing the black pawn with the rook allows black’s knight to fork the white king and rook from c3.
White wins easily with rook takes knight. If black recaptures with its pawn, white’s b4 easily races toward b8 and promotes to a new queen.
Black’s best but inadequate reply is accept the loss of the knight and try and race its king side pawns toward promotion. Hence, black advances its f7 pawn to f5. White’s rook steps back onto a5 and next gobbles black’s b5 pawn, as black further prepares its advance with pawn to g5, for example (see next diagram).
The rook is too powerful and can easily put its foot down on any advance of black pawns. After white’s rook captures the black pawn on b5, for instance, black’s pawns moves forward, exchanging on f4. White’s rook then places itself behind the black pawn on f4. The rook soon wins the black pawn and further seals the black king against the edge of the board (see next diagram).
In this week’s position, white created a clear lane for its outside passed pawn. The lesson then is that an outside passed pawn is like a caged bird that needs to be set free.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.