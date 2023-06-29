In the Aenied, Virgil warned of Greeks bearing gifts during the Trojan War. In this week’s position white gives the gift that “keeps on giving” to force stalemate. With this hint in mind please try to find how white forces a stalemate.
Black’s huge material advantage threatens to overrun white. White must either turn the tables or escape with a draw. Jumping white’s knight on to e5, checking black, does just this.
Black must capture the knight, or else white turns the tables. If, instead, the black king flees to h6, white mates with the queen taking the black pawn on f4. Alternatively, escaping the check and moving the black king to f6 invites a knight fork on d7, checking black while attacking black’s queen (see next diagram).
Thus, black’s bishop takes the knight and white continues to gift black material with queen to g3, check. The queen must be captured are else white mates from g5. After the queen is captured by the pawn and placed in check, white’s king nuzzles onto h3 (see next diagram).
White has no legal moves and regardless of black’s next move white is stalemated.
The lesson this week is that, like the Greeks, gifts are best not accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.